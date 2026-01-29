Iowa OL Open To Changing Positions In NFL

With a ton of attention on Logan Jones and Beau Stephens, Gennings Dunker has seen his name emerge from the trenches.

The Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman had a stellar senior season as he begins to turn heads at the Senior Bowl.

Jones, who played center, won the Riminginton Trophy, but Dunker isn't ruling out a move to center if it's what he needs to do to make it to the next level.

With his draft stock in question, Dunker spoke to the media on how he's willing to do whatever it takes to hear his name drafted in a few months time.

Gennings Dunker on Being Versatile

Iowa Tackle/Guard Gennings Dunker said he will play anywhere a team wants him to play. He’s even working on snapping ahead of the combine to maybe play center. pic.twitter.com/ELKPt8hRIC — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) January 28, 2026

"Yeah I mean, I'd be down to play any position, whatever they need, whatever positions are lacking Dunker said during media day. "I think I can play guard and tackle, I've been repping both during the Senior Bowl."

He added, "I've been working on snapping a little bit with training for the combine and whatnot so yeah, whatever they need. Probably not catching the ball," Dunker said with a smile on his face.

The 6'5'' 315-pounder finished his Hawkeyes career with a ranked win in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Iowa had the nation's best offensive line this season, and a player like Dunker wasn't getting the credit he deserved.

Now, all eyes are on the Illinois native. With the Senior Bowl wrapping up in the coming days, the draft combine is seemingly right around the corner. Iowa has a slew of players that could be drafted this year, but most of them come back to the trenches where they thrive on a regular basis.

Dunker's Draft Stock

Here is every one-on-one rep by Iowa OL Gennings Dunker through Day 2 of the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Cm6WOKzNKs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 29, 2026

Just recently, Pro Football Focus released a mock draft where the New England Patriots selected him at No. 30 overall. There's certainly a world where Dunker is a Day 1 pick, though he'll have to continue to prove himself in the coming months.

Regardless, he shouldn't have anything to worry about. Even if he falls to Day 2, there's no chance Dunker goes undrafted. He's far too talented and can play either guard or tackle with ease.

Scouts and reporters continued to be impressed by his versatility, and to hear Dunker was even practicing snapping shows he's ready to do whatever it takes to make it in the NFL. It certainly wouldn't be the first time Iowa had a lineman make the successful transition, and other than Dunker, Jones and Stephens could easily hold their own.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!