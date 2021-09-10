Condon: Betting the Cy-Hawk Game

Welcome to the most anticipated Cy-Hawk game in series history. As we all know, it's a top 10 showdown with the 10th ranked Hawkeyes traveling to face #9 Iowa State.

For the first time since 2000, Iowa State is favored in the big game. That year Iowa State was favored by 2.5 and beat Iowa 24-14 in Kinnick Stadium.

Kirk Ferentz is 7-13-1 Against the Spread (ATS) in the history of the rivalry, but is 3-1-1 ATS in the past 5 meetings and has won the last 5 meetings straight up vs the Cyclones.

History aside, let's look at this year's matchup.

Current Consensus Line: Iowa (+4.5) @ Iowa State (Total 46.5)

The look ahead line for this game this summer was anywhere between Iowa +5.5 - +7 depending on where you were shopping. After last weeks performances from both teams, it opened between +3.5 - +5.

Some numbers from @BetRivers & @TroyMachir

- ISU Spread: 38% handle, 30% bets

- Iowa Spread: 62% handle, 70% bets

- The CyHawk Game is the most wagered-on game of Week 2, backed by 12% of the handle.

- It is the second most popular game of Week 2 by total game bets



- 10% of the handle are on the Over, 34% of the bets for Hawkeyes/Cyclones



My handicap of the game starts with an old adage in betting: don't overreact to Week 1. Iowa dominated a ranked Indiana team while Iowa State struggled against UNI. I believe Iowa State will look much better than the team we saw last week. Iowa’s concerns at the quarterback spot with Spencer Petras continued last week and now he'll be making his first career start in a hostile environment. Iowa hasn't turned the football over in the last 5 victories, can that continue?Both teams have elite defenses, so points will be at a premium.

Best Bet: Under (46.5)

Other prop bets:

DraftKings 1st team to score 10 or more points Iowa (+105) Iowa State (-135)

Both teams score 20 or moreYes (+130) No (-160)

Game decided by 3 points or lessYes (+250) No (-350)

Game tied again after 0-0Yes (-115) No (-115)

Lead change in final minute of regulation Yes (+500) No (-800)

BetRivers Iowa State total points (25.5)Iowa Total points (20.5)Moneyline Iowa (+163) Iowa State (-200)

FanDuelOvertime (+1600)





Fun Bet: FanDuel has a prop of a tie. The odds are 16:1 that the game goes to overtime. I'll throw a little bit at that thinking this will be a tight game. I'll also be playing the Iowa State team total of (25.5) Under.