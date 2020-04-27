Top-100 Recruit Davidkov Commits To Iowa

Iowa 2021 football recruiting class just keeps getting stronger.

Four-star offensive lineman David Davidkov announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday.

"To start, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am today because without him I would not be where I am," Davidkov posted on Twitter. "A special thanks to Coach Doll, Dale Grooms, Coach Hess, Coach Davis, Elias Karas, Jordan Diamond, and the staff at New Trier and EFT for not only supporting but mentoring me as well. I would like to thank every college coach who has reached out to me and given me the opportunity to play at their school. Ultimately, I want to thank my family and friends for showing unconditional love at all times. Thank you all for everything.

"With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Iowa."

Davidkov, who plays for New Trier High School in Illinois, is ranked as a four-star prospect and the country's ninth-best offensive tackle for the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. Davidkov had interest from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Nebraska, among others, 247 Sports writes.

Davidkov, a 6-foot-6 junior who weighs almost 300 pounds. His versatility is another enticing aspect for Iowa, as he played both tackle positions at his time with New Trier. He is dominant in the run game, too.

After Davidkov's commitment, 247 Sports ranks Iowa's 2021 recruiting class as sixth-best in the country, third in the Big Ten. Rivals.com ranks Iowa's class as No. 7 overall.

Davidkov enters as one of the highest-graded commits, joined by four-star prospects Connor Colby, Justice Sullivan, and Cooper DeJean. The Hawkeyes have 12 commits in the 2021 class. Davidkov, Colby and Sullivan are four-star recruits according to Rivals.com.