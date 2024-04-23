Deacon Hill Enters Transfer Portal
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill announced on social media Tuesday morning that he would be entering the transfer portal. The California native retained two years of eligibility after spending a pair of seasons at Wisconsin and one with the Hawkeyes.
"Iowa, you have given me the best years of my life," Hill wrote. "I have built some of the most important relationships in my life and I am eternally grateful for that. This program has taught me so much about life and given me experiences that will carry on for a lifetime."
Hill (6-3, 258) started nine games for Iowa last season once starter Cade McNamara tore his ACL. After appearing in just one game and not throwing a pass in a game at Wisconsin, he completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 1,152 yards and five touchdowns with eight interceptions. He was 6-3 as the starter.
The departure leaves the Hawkeyes with two scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, McNamara and redshirt freshman Marco Lainez. Redshirt freshman walk-on Tommy Poholsky is the other signal caller on campus.
Iowa welcomes in true freshman James Resar from Florida this summer. It likely will be combing the transfer portal for quarterback depth as well.
In addition to Hill, the Hawkeyes have signed and lost quarterbacks Alex Padilla, Deuce Hogan, Joe Labas and Carson May to the transfer portal since the 2019 recruiting class. They signed Lainez and Resar the last two cycles, and have a verbal commitment from Indiana high schooler Jimmy Sullivan ('25).
Iowa is installing a new offense with coordinator Tim Lester taking over this season for the fired Brian Ferentz.