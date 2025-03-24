Denver Broncos Urged Aggressively to Draft Iowa Standout
Kaleb Johnson had a breakout season for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024 and has turned into one of the most intriguing running backs in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Johnson, who has stood out as a zone runner, has a chance to go in the second round this year. When looking at potential suitors for Johnson, there is one team that sticks out and it is an up-and-coming team with a young quarterback.
The Denver Broncos made the postseason led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Now that they believe the quarterback is in place, the Broncos could be on the lookout for more offensive weapons. Free agency landed tight end Evan Engram in Denver and this means other options could be coming in the draft. The running back position is one to keep an eye on with Javonte Williams leaving in free agency.
The Broncos currently hold the 20th pick in the draft. It is unlikely that Boise State's Ashton Jeanty falls that far, meaning the team will have to look at other options.
Johnson could be high on the list after a breakout campaign. He rushed for a Big Ten leading 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. Johnson totaled 2,779 yards over his three-year career with the Hawkeyes. Johnson's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield makes him a three-down back at the next level. At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Johnson has great speed as a downhill runner while also being valuable in the short game.
The Broncos have a great need in the backfield in this year's draft. If Jeanty is off the board, this allows Denver to wait into the second round to find its running back. If this is the case, Johnson should be at the top of the list.