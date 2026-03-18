Iowa HC Ben McCollum All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

Iowa Hawkeyes first year head coach Ben McCollum is still relatively new to coaching at the Division I level.

His success at D2 speaks for itself, and that's something that helped him get to where he was with the Drake Bulldogs a year ago.

That said, McCollum was part of a big upset last year that shocked a lot of fans. To guys like McCollum and point guard Bennett Stirtz, it wasn't a surprise in the slightest.

Now, Iowa is set for a major test in the first round against No. 8 Clemson. McCollum has only coached in two NCAA Tournament games for a D1 program, so these next few years are going to be crucial to his long-term success.

McCollum's D1 NCAA Tournament Record: 1-1

Feb 25, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum talks with guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Last year was an important one for the Bulldogs as McCollum led them to a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Drake was tasked with playing No. 6 Missouri in the first round, but the Bulldogs improved to 31-3 as they took care of business, 67-57.

Sadly for Drake, they couldn't handle No. 3 Texas Tech in the second round. McCollum's squad didn't make it out of the first weekend, though they only fell by 13 points which is quite the accomplishment.

Obviously McCollum will disagree, but now it's time for him to prove that second round loss was a learning experience. Iowa as a No. 9 seed is eyeing an "upset" in the first round against the Tigers this year. Should they win, they would be rewarded with a game against the defending National Champions.

McCollum's Overall Tournament Record: 36-8

Mar 8, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum signals during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Including his time at the D2 level with Northwest Missouri State, McCollum has an .818 winning percentage in the NCAA Tournament. There's no doubt he worked his way up to the D1 level, and it's incredible to think he has not one, not two, but four Division II titles in his career.

McCollum struck gold with the Bearcats as they won it all in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. He's been with Stirtz since the very beginning and later brought over a ton of his Bulldogs to Iowa.

Most of them don't have extensive NCAA Tournament experience at this level, but neither does McCollum. Sometimes that works to a team's benefit as they truly have nothing to lose. At the end of the day every team in this tournament knows each game could be their last, and that's never been more true with a tough first round draw for Iowa.

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