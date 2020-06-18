Dillon Doyle Will Transfer To Baylor

Former Iowa middle linebacker Dillon Doyle announced on Thursday that he was transferring to Baylor.

Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with the university on Monday after allegations from former players that he had made racial comments to them.

Dillon Doyle announced on June 9 he would be entering the NCAA's transfer portal, two days after his father would be placed on administrative leave.

"I will tell you that we’re very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week. "But we fully understand and support his decision. He’s a tremendous young man."

Doyle announced his decision on Twitter.

Doyle, an academic All-Big Ten selection last season, played in all 13 games, with three starts, last season, finishing with 23 tackles. He played in four games in 2018, mostly on special teams, with two tackles.

Doyle had a career-high seven tackles in back-to-back games against Northwestern and Wisconsin last season.

"I'd like to take the time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program," Doyle said in a statement. "Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I've formed through this program will last forever, and I'm so incredibly grateful for each of the people I've met during my time here. I'd like to thank my teammates and other members of the community for the overwhelming amount of support I've received the last few days.

"With that being said, I'm announcing that I'll be moving on to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal. I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship."