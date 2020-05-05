Doyle Makes Sure Hawkeyes Maintain Their Routines

With almost all of Iowa’s football team off campus since the closing for the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a challenge for strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle to make sure the Hawkeyes are doing the same things they would have been during a normal spring workout period.

Doyle has been sending them frequent updates on workouts they can do, meals they can eat.

And yes, even sleep.

Getting enough rest is something Doyle has preached to the players over the years, but without a workout schedule, and without players on campus, it’s hard to keep players on their routines.

Doyle said on his video conference last week that he had just sent out reminders to the players to get the appropriate amount of sleep.

“I think, weekly, we’re sending out how to improve your night’s sleep, how to improve your PM routine,” he said. “So we’re constantly pounding them with positive messages, as all of us do. You need to be reminded, and it’s our job to continue to educate them on that.”

Doyle’s comments came a week before the Big Ten announced the formation of its Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet, and that athletes would be able to get a free membership in Calm, the popular mental fitness app that can help individuals experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and more restful sleep.

Iowa’s spring workouts would have been completed in late April. The school is heading into its finals week next week.

The academic schedule has continued, but for athletes, it’s a different routine in all phases.

“Certainly, it’s different,” Doyle said. “Guys are at home. Our guys are used to ... they live in their apartment, they’re used to their own routine. They go back home, and now it’s different for their families too. It’s different for their parents.

“It can get a little old. It’s been seven weeks now. It can get a little old for the parents as well. People aren’t used to living under the same roof.”

It’s why he and the Iowa staff have kept in contact with the players.

“If we can help stabilize, and just give them good information to help, narrow the focus on their routine, I think it can really be helpful,” Doyle said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”