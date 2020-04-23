NFL Draft Live Blog: Hawkeyes On The Board

Welcome to the NFL Draft live blog for Thursday's first round.

Former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is expected to go with a top-10 pick, while defensive end A.J. Epenesa could go late in the first round.

6:30 p.m. — How the draft set would have looked tonight.

6:20 p.m. — A story from October from the Daily Iowan on Wirfs' high school wrestling career.

6:15 p.m. — Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer with a late draft update.

5:10 p.m. — The draft is going to be online only, because of the coronavirus pandemic, denying first-round possibilities all of the glitz and fun of draft night.

Wirfs made sure his mother, Sarah, got to walk the red carpet.