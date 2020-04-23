HawkeyeMaven
NFL Draft Live Blog: Hawkeyes On The Board

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to be a top-10 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Welcome to the NFL Draft live blog for Thursday's first round.

Former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is expected to go with a top-10 pick, while defensive end A.J. Epenesa could go late in the first round.

6:30 p.m. — How the draft set would have looked tonight.

6:20 p.m. — A story from October from the Daily Iowan on Wirfs' high school wrestling career. 

6:15 p.m. — Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer with a late draft update.

5:10 p.m. — The draft is going to be online only, because of the coronavirus pandemic, denying first-round possibilities all of the glitz and fun of draft night.

Wirfs made sure his mother, Sarah, got to walk the red carpet.

