NFL Draft Live Blog: Hawkeyes On The Board
John Bohnenkamp
Welcome to the NFL Draft live blog for Thursday's first round.
Former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is expected to go with a top-10 pick, while defensive end A.J. Epenesa could go late in the first round.
6:30 p.m. — How the draft set would have looked tonight.
6:20 p.m. — A story from October from the Daily Iowan on Wirfs' high school wrestling career.
6:15 p.m. — Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer with a late draft update.
5:10 p.m. — The draft is going to be online only, because of the coronavirus pandemic, denying first-round possibilities all of the glitz and fun of draft night.
Wirfs made sure his mother, Sarah, got to walk the red carpet.