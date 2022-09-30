Drew Stevens Relies on Mental Approach

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It’s all mental, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens said.

The true freshman, now handling field goals and extra points for the Hawkeyes as well as the kickoff duties he had at the start of the season, knows that to be successful, it’s all about the approach to the game.

Which is why, he said, he is oddly not nervous when he gets out on the field.

“Where your mind is at, that usually determines the outcome,” Stevens said.

Stevens, who became Iowa’s main kicker the third week of the season when the Hawkeyes played Nevada at Kinnick Stadium, hasn’t missed this season, although he did come close last Saturday night against Rutgers. Stevens is 4-for-4 in field goals and 6-for-6 in extra points.

“All you’ve been doing is working for it, and then to finally get it, it’s a good feeling,” Stevens said.

Stevens, who joined the Hawkeyes for spring practice, struggled with his consistency, as did fellow kicker Aaron Blom. The two looked better in fall camp, with Blom moving into the No. 1 spot on the depth chart for the season opener against South Dakota State, while Stevens handled kickoffs.

But Blom was 1-for-3 in Iowa’s first two games. Stevens then took over, and hasn’t missed.

It's a competition every day for everybody, but you've got to give Drew credit,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He did a nice job.”

Ferentz said he didn’t like the word “incumbent” when talking about Stevens.

“I guess the point I was trying to make, and I still feel this way, nobody is down on Aaron,” Ferentz said. “We all believe in Aaron. He does a good job in practice every day. I think right now Drew has earned the right to be our kicker.

“But it's all about competition. You're talking about two young guys, two inexperienced guys, too. I've said in the offseason we expect some ups and downs, probably bumps in the road at that spot, and hopefully we can just keep pushing forward, but it's good to have two guys in competition. That's for sure.”

Stevens knows the role he is filling — he shares the same kicking coach as former Iowa All-American kicker Keith Duncan, and he’s talked with Caleb Shudak, the Hawkeyes’ kicker last season.

He doesn’t feel pressure, and that’s because of his approach.

“How you kick the ball is how you kick the ball,” Stevens said. “I would say it’s more the habits you create. I treat everything the same. Let’s say I miss. There’s no way I can look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I would have done that better.’ Because I try to do the best at everything I do.”

Stevens’ long field goal so far was a 51-yarder in Saturday’s 27-10 win at Rutgers, one that hit off the left upright before going through. It was a kick that Stevens said felt good when he hit it, then started to drift.

“I was like, ‘Oh, oh, wait a minute, wait a minute,’” Stevens said, smiling. “But it was really a good feeling (to make it). Career long, always good.”

Stevens said he’s aware of the importance Iowa kickers have had in games against Michigan — he’s seen the video of Duncan’s winning kick against the Wolverines in 2016 many times. The Hawkeyes play the fourth-ranked Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, and Stevens hopes he can play a big role in it.

“As a kicker, that’s what you hope for — to win the game for your team,” Stevens said.

In just two games, Stevens has grown to understand what it’s like to kick at the college level. It’s loud, but he’s not hearing anything.

“You don’t understand what people are saying,” Stevens said. “It’s usually just loud noise, versus, like, high school, when you know people in the stands and you can hear them. Out there, it’s just loud.”