Duncan Named Big Ten's Top Kicker For The Decade

Keith Duncan had the best season of any Big Ten kicker ever in 2019.

But there is more to the Iowa senior's resumé, which is why he was named the conference's top kicker for the decade by the Big Ten Network.

Duncan set Big Ten and program single-season records with 29 field goals in 2019, leading the nation while also racking up 119 points. He was a consensus All-American and was named the Big Ten's kicker of the year. He made 29-of-34 field goals, including 14-of-18 from 40 yards and beyond.

But he also had a big season as a true freshman in 2016, when he kicked the game-winning field goal to help Iowa defeat second-ranked Michigan, 14-13. Duncan was 9-of-11 in field goals that season and 38-of-39 in extra points.

"I'm just honored to be part of this team," Duncan said in an interview on BTN.

Duncan talked about the path of his career, in which he didn't play for two seasons as Miguel Recinos handled the kicking duties.

"It's definitely a crazy story," said Duncan, who is from Weddington, N.C. "Coming from North Carolina, I had no idea where Iowa was. But the coaches said I would have a chance to start, so I was hooked.

"Going into my sophomore year, I got beat out by Miguel, who is a great kicker. And for me, that was kind of a wake-up call. I had to become more mature. It was either take the right path, or take the wrong path."

Duncan is one of four Hawkeyes named to the BTN's first team, joining linebacker Josey Jewell, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and defensive back Desmond King.