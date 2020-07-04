HawkeyeMaven
Epenesa Also A Second-Team All-Decade Choice

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa's playing time, and numbers, increased throughout his three-year career.

Epenesa was named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade second team on Thursday.

He was one of eight current and former Hawkeyes to be honored on the teams, selected by a 24-person panel.

Kicker Keith Duncan, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Josey Jewell and cornerback Desmond King were named to the first team. Epenesa, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and defensive backs Amani Hooker and Josh Jackson were named to the second team.

Epenesa, a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in April's NFL Draft, was a first-team All-America selection by The Athletic and a second-team All-American by Walter Camp Foundation, The Associated Press, and the American Football Coaches Association last season. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten pick after a season when he recorded 49 tackles, including 32 solo stops and 17 assists.

Epenesa led the Hawkeyes with 14 1/2 tackles for loss, 11 1/2 sacks, and four forced fumbles last season.

In 2018, Epenesa was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, leading the team in tackles for loss (16 1/2-81) and sacks (10 1/2-66) while added 37 tackles, four pass break-ups, eight quarterbacks pressures, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Epenesa played as a true freshman in 2017, when he had 15 tackles, including eight solo stops and seven assists, along with 5 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, one pass break-up and one forced fumble. He made his presence felt right away, with a sack in Iowa's season opener against Wyoming.

