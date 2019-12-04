Wirfs Named Big Ten's Top Offensive Lineman

Iowa junior tackle Tristan Wirfs played both ends of the Hawkeyes' line this season, and it didn't seem to bother him.

On Wednesday, Wirfs was named the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Wirfs also was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

Wirfs was the first Hawkeye to win the award since Brandon Scherff won in 2014. He is the eighth Iowa player to win the award since it was first given out in 1984.

Wirfs, a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle this season. Wirfs has 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors last season.

The award is named after former Nebraska offensive lineman Dave Rimington and Ohio State offensive lineman Orlando Pace.

Junior tackle Alaric Jackson was a third-team selection by coaches and media. Junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and freshman center Tyler Linderbaum received honorable-mention recognition by coaches and media. Quarterback Nate Stanley was an honorable-mention selection by the coaches.

Jackson, a native of Detroit, was a second-team selection last season. Jackson started nine games at left tackle, missing three games because of injury. He has 33 career starts, all at left tackle.

Linderbaum, in his first year as a starter, started all 12 games at center. The Solon, Iowa native played on the defensive line as a true freshman before moving to offense during last December's preparation for the Outback Bowl.

Smith-Marsette is recognized for the second straight season — he was the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year winner last season. Smith-Marsette led Iowa with 676 receiving yards on 42 receptions. He had four receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one kickoff return for a touchdown.

Smith-Marsette ranks 20th on Iowa's career all-purpose yards list (2,631) in three seasons. He has 1,224 receiving yards, 1,202 yards on kickoff returns, and 205 rushing yards, scoring 12 total touchdowns. He is averaging 16.1 yards on 42 receptions, 25.8 yards on 14 kickoff returns, and 10.3 yards on nine rushing attempts this season.

Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, started all 12 games in 2019 and all 38 games in the past three seasons. Stanley passed for 2,739 yards with 14 touchdowns this season. He ranks second at Iowa in career passing touchdowns (66) and pass attempts (1,128), and third in completions (655), passing yards (8,089), and total offense (7,993).

Justin Fields of Ohio State was the offensive player of the year in the conference.