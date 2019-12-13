Wirfs, Duncan and Epenesa Honored on Walter Camp All-America Teams

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was a first-team selection, and kicker Keith Duncan and A.J. Epenesa took second-team honors, on the 2019 Walter Camp All-America teams released Thursday night.

Only Ohio State, with five, and LSU, with four, had more selections than Iowa on the two teams.

It’s the sixth consecutive season in which the Hawkeyes have had a Walter Camp All-American. It’s the fourth time in sixth years Iowa has had a first-teamer.

Wirfs was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media. He was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the Associated Press. Wirfs started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable mention honors in 2018, and in 2017 was the first true freshman to start at tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Duncan set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. He had two games this season with four field goals.

Duncan was the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. He is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.

Epenesa earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), quarterback pressures (9) and forced fumbles (3). He also has three pass breakups.