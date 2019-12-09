Epenesa Will Play In Holiday Bowl

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is high on every NFL draft prospect list, even though he has one year of eligibility remaining.

And Epenesa said on Sunday he'll seek the draft feedback to help him make a decision on whether to stay for one more season.

But Epenesa said he will play for the Hawkeyes in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl against San Diego.

"You make it through the whole season with your teammates, your brothers," Epenesa said. "I haven’t decided if I’m staying or leaving. I’m just going, and playing for the guys."

Epenesa had 45 tackles, including nine sacks, this season while facing double-teams and various blocking schemes throughout the season. He is coming off a 14-tackle game in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, a 27-24 win.

"He's been improving, and if you look at the beginning of the season maybe towards the end of the season, I thought he kept on improving week to week maybe just a little bit," Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. "But I thought the last couple games he really played well, and I thought the Nebraska game kind of tipped off that he has the capability of doing some things, and he's playing hard and he made some plays that really helped us win the game."

Epenesa is ranked the No. 20 prospect for the 2020 draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Epenesa said he has put his name in to the NFL to receive draft feedback.

"I put my name in, to receive my grade or whatever it is you get back. But it will be actual feedback from the NFL," Epenesa said. "We’ll see how that goes. Just looking through my options.

"Obviously, you’re interested in seeing what they want. But that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’ve gotten a lot of people’s feedback who don’t have any affiliation with the NFL. But this will be actual feedback from the NFL. I’m looking forward to seeing it."

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, the No. 22 prospect on Kiper's list, also said he would be playing.

Parker said he didn't think any Iowa player would skip the game. Tight end Noah Fant, a first-round pick last season, skipped the Outback Bowl, but fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson played, and was also a first-round pick.

"I think they're excited," Parker said of the current team. "We're going to play on the 27th, and it's going to be the last time that we get together as a team. I think everybody is looking forward to that. I don't foresee anybody saying, hey, I'm going to drop out because the NFL is there. I don't think that's going to happen."

Epenesa said he had spoken to coach Kirk Ferentz about his options.

"He made me feel comfortable about it," Epenesa said. "He’ll support me, either way. But I’m focusing on the bowl game, that’s the biggest thing at hand right now."

In other words, it's just wait-and-see.

"Just kind of taking it day by day," Epenesa said. "It’s what’s best for the family, what’s best for me. We’ll figure it out in the end. Obviously I have no clue."