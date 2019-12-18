HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

A Slow Start, And Then Big Moments, During Fry's Career

Hayden Fry had two losing seasons to start his career at Iowa before going to bowl games in 14 of his last 18 seasons. (hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

The first two seasons of Hayden Fry's coaching career at Iowa looked liked some of the ones preceding him.

Fry's 1979 team went 5-6, the 1980 team went 4-7.

Everything changed in 1981.

An 8-4 season that included a Rose Bowl appearance began a long run of success for Fry, who went 143-89-6 in his 20 seasons at Iowa.

A look at the pivotal seasons of Fry's career:

1981: 8-4 overall (6-2 Big Ten)

It all started with a 10-7 home win over Nebraska to open the season. Two weeks later, the Hawkeyes defeated UCLA, 20-7, starting a four-game winning streak that continued into Big Ten play.

Back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Illinois put Iowa's Big Ten title hopes in jeopardy, but the Hawkeyes closed the season with wins over Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State, outscoring the three teams 86-21.

The Hawkeyes lost, 28-0, to Washington in the Rose Bowl.

1983: 9-3 (7-2)

The last time the Hawkeyes had won nine games was in 1956.

This team opened the season with road wins over Iowa State and Penn State and a home win over Ohio State. Losses to Illinois and Michigan took the Hawkeyes out of Big Ten title contention, but they closed the season with four consecutive wins before a 14-6 loss to Florida in the Gator Bowl.

Iowa scored 40 or more points in five games that season, including 61 against Northwestern and 61 in the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

1985: 10-2 (7-1)

It was a season of memorable games.

Quarterback Chuck Long's bootleg gave Iowa a 24-21 over Michigan State on Oct. 4, the middle game in a seven-game winning streak to start the season.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 1 in the nation when they defeated Michigan, 12-10, on a Rob Houghtlin field goal as time expired. Two weeks later, they lost for the first time, falling 22-13 at Ohio State.

Iowa closed the season with three consecutive wins, including a 59-0 victory over Illinois and a 31-9 win over Minnesota in the regular-season finale that clinched a Rose Bowl berth.

The Hawkeyes lost to UCLA in the Rose Bowl, 45-28.

1987: 10-3 (6-2)

The Hawkeyes were 4-3 in mid-October, then roared to six consecutive wins to close the season. Included in that streak was a 29-27 victory at Ohio State on Nov. 14 when Marv Cook bulled into the end zone for a touchdown reception on a fourth-and-23 pass in the closing seconds.

1990: 8-4 (6-2)

The Hawkeyes got to the Rose Bowl despite losses to Ohio State and Minnesota, winning a tiebreaker in a share of the Big Ten title.

1991: 10-1 (7-1)

A 43-24 loss at Michigan was all that stood between the Hawkeyes and an undefeated season. Iowa closed the season with seven consecutive wins, then tied Brigham Young, 13-13, in the Holiday Bowl.

1998: 3-8 (2-6)

Iowa was 3-3 in mid-October, then lost the last five games. A 49-7 loss at Minnesota was the final game of Fry's career — he would announce his retirement two days later.

"I would have rather gone out," Fry said, "with a really good season."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I'll Always Be A Hawkeye': Fry Built A Foundation For Iowa's Success

John Bohnenkamp

Legendary coach, 90, died on Tuesday night.

Fry's Teams Had An Impressive Run Of Bowl Appearances

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes played in 14 postseason games in coach's career.

Duncan Adds All-American Honors

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa kicker honored by Sporting News, AP.

Signing Day Primer: Plenty Of Talent, But No Drama, For Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's class is ranked in the 20s nationally.

The Monday Tipoff: It's A Long Way From November

John Bohnenkamp

Remember the loss to DePaul? Hawkeyes have grown up since then.

Video: Ferentz On Bowl Preparation

John Bohnenkamp

Short time before Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl hasn't allowed Hawkeyes much time for development in bowl preparation.

Video: Ferentz On The Keys To The Hawkeyes' Improvement

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has won 46 games over the last five seasons.

The Monday Quotebook: Three Hawkeyes Ask For NFL Feedback

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz confirms Epenesa, Wirfs and Stone have filed paperwork for draft evaluation.

It's A Quick Bowl Prep For The Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

There isn't much time for Iowa to prepare for the Holiday Bowl against USC.

Video: Ferentz On The Holiday Bowl

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes will play USC on Dec. 27.