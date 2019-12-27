HawkeyeMaven
The Live Thread: Iowa vs. USC

John Bohnenkamp

SAN DIEGO — Good afternoon from SDCCU Stadium. Iowa and USC will play in tonight's Holiday Bowl.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), SDCCU Stadium, San Diego.

TV — FS1 (Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Joel Klatt, analyst; Jenny Taft, reporter)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network. Also on Sirius Ch. 138 and XM Ch. 196.

Records — Iowa 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten), USC 8-4 (7-2 Pac-12)

Series — USC leads, 7-2.

The rankings

College Football Playoff — Iowa is No. 16, USC is No. 22

Associated Press — Iowa is No. 19, USC is No. 22.

Coaches — Iowa is No. 19, USC is No. 23

The lines

Spread — Iowa -2 1/2

Over/under — 52

Moneyline — Iowa -135, USC +115

Pre-game

3:07 p.m. — Some historic facts about SDCCU Stadium:

• Willie Mays hit his 600th home run here in 1969.

• Lou Brock stole his 892nd base here, tying Ty Cobb's record.

• Three Super Bowls were played here.

• Two MLB All-Star Games were played here.

Comments

