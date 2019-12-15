Stanley, Epenesa Named Iowa MVPs

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley and junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players at Iowa's football awards banquet Sunday.

Stanley has started all 38 games over the past three seasons. He ranks second in career touchdown passes (66) and pass attempts (1,128), and third in passing yards (8,089), total offense (7,994) and completions (655).

Epenesa leads the team in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (nine), while recording 47 tackles. He was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American and is one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year. He earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition for the second consecutive season.

Four team captains for the 2019 season were announced; Stanley and senior fullback Brady Ross on offense, and senior linebacker Kristian Welch and junior defensive back Geno Stone on defense.

Stanley is honored as a team captain for the third straight year, joining former linebacker Josey Jewell as the only three-year captains in program history. Ross has contributed at the fullback position throughout his career, scoring his first career touchdown as a senior. .

Welch started at middle linebacker in nine games. Despite missing three contests due to injury. Welch led the team in tackles (80) and was third in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (3). Welch earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for league coaches and media.

Stone ranked third on the team with 65 tackles, while forcing two fumbles and recovering one fumble. He earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition from the league's coaches.

Stanley, Stone, and Welch, along with senior defensive back Devonte Young and junior kicker Keith Duncan, were honored with the Hayden Fry Award, which is presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication throughout the year.

Young has contributed on special teams throughout his career. He had 10 tackles and one kickoff return on special teams this season, along with a key fumble recovery in Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State.

Duncan led the nation with 29 field goals, setting school and Big Ten records. He was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten and a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. Duncan was also named a Walter Camp second-team All-American.

The Reggie Roby Special Teams Award was shared by Duncan (specialist) and Young (overall).

Junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was recognized with the Iron Hawk Award. Wirfs was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten. He is a first-team Walter Camp All-American. Wirfs played both right and left tackle during the season while starting all 12 games. One of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, Wirfs has 32 career starts.

The Brett Greenwood Award was shared by Ross, senior defensive back John Milani, senior long snapper Jackson Subbert, and senior tight end Nate Wieting. Milani had five tackles and one recovered fumble while playing primarily on special teams. Subbert handled all deep snaps the past two seasons. He was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award for long snappers. Wieting had his most productive season with nine receptions for 100 yards while earning the fourth letter of his career.

Established in 2011, the Greenwood Award also honors former Hawkeyes, one year at a time, for each season Kirk Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes. Former long snapper Dan Olszta (2005-07) was recognized as the former player.

Junior defensive tackle Austin Schulte and junior wide receiver Max Cooper shared Comeback Player of the Year honors. Schulte and Cooper both returned from significant injuries. Schulte recorded 12 tackles while playing in all 12 games. Cooper saw action in seven games, recording one reception. He averaged six yards on three punt returns after taking over those duties over the second half of the season.

Five Hawkeyes earned the Next Man In Award — freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. on offense, sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner and freshman defensive back Dane Belton on defense, and Cooper and sophomore defensive back Henry Marchese on special teams.

Tracy recorded 36 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns. Koerner stepped in at safety and ranked second on the team with 73 tackles. He also had five pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one forced fumble and one interception. Belton saw extensive action during the second half of the season and recorded 27 tackles. Marchese was a key contributor on special teams throughout the season, and Cooper was used on punt returns.

Senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt was the recipient of the Forest Evashevski Scholastic Achievement Award, presented to a senior who has the highest scholastic record. Schmidt has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the past three years. He earned President’s List and Dean’s List recognition in 2018 and is a member of the 2019 Leadership Group.

Coaches Appreciation Award recipients include senior linemen Landan Paulsen and Levi Paulsen on offense, Welch, tackle Cedrick Lattimore, and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on defense, and Ross, punter/holder Colten Rastetter, and punter Michael Sleep-Dalton on special teams.

Team Hustle Awards went to Wirfs and junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on offense, senior tackle Brady Reiff, junior end Chauncey Golston, and junior cornerback Matt Hankins on defense, and Milani, Subbert and senior defensive end Amani Jones on special teams.

Team Leader Awards were presented to Young and redshirt freshman lineman Matt Fagan on offense, Marchese and junior linebacker Nick Anderson on defense, and redshirt freshmen Dallas Craddieth and Samson Evans on special teams.