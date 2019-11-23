The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Illinois
Good morning from Kinnick Stadium. Iowa plays Illinois at 11 a.m.
Game facts
Time and place — 11 a.m., Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Matt Millen, analyst; Rick Pizzo, sideline reporter)
Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network. Also available on Sirius Ch. 105 and XM Ch. 195
Records — Iowa 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten West Division), Illinois 6-4 (4-3)
AP ranking — Iowa is No. 19, Illinois is not ranked.
Coaches poll ranking — Iowa is No. 20, Illinois is not ranked.
CFP — Iowa is No. 17, Illinois is not ranked.
Series — Illinois leads, 38-24-2. Iowa has won the last five games and 10 of the last 11.
The lines
Line — Iowa -15 1/2
Moneyline — Iowa -714, Illinois +490
Over/under — 48 1/2
The weather
Game-time forecast — Partly sunny, 39
Forecast for the day — Partly sunny, high of 46
Pre-game
Bowl representatives — Holiday
Pro football scouts — Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Quad City Steamwheelers.
65:00 — Illinois injury report: LB Dawson DeGroot, LB Jake Hansen, WR/PR Jordan Holmes, WR Dominic Stampley and DL Jamal Woods will not play. DL Oluwole Betiku Jr. is available after missing three games with injuries.