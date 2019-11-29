The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Nebraska
Good morning from Lincoln. It's Iowa vs. Nebraska in the final game of the regular season.
Game facts
Time and place — 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Matt Millen, analyst; Lisa Byington, reporter)
Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network.
Records — Iowa 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten), Nebraska 5-6 (3-5)
AP poll — Iowa is 19th.
Coaches poll — Iowa is 20th
CFP rankings — Iowa is 17th
Series — Nebraska leads, 29-17-3. Iowa has won the last four and five of the last six. Hawkeyes lead, 5-3, since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.
The lines
Spread — Iowa -4 1/2
Over/under — 44
Moneyline — Iowa -213, Nebraska +170
The weather
Game time forecast — Rain, 40 degrees
Game day forecast — Periods of rain, high of 43
The scouts
Bowl — Citrus
NFL — Giants, Vikings, Colts.