The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Nebraska

John Bohnenkamp

Good morning from Lincoln. It's Iowa vs. Nebraska in the final game of the regular season.

Game facts

Time and place — 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Matt Millen, analyst; Lisa Byington, reporter)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network.

Records — Iowa 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten), Nebraska 5-6 (3-5)

AP poll — Iowa is 19th.

Coaches poll — Iowa is 20th

CFP rankings — Iowa is 17th

Series — Nebraska leads, 29-17-3. Iowa has won the last four and five of the last six. Hawkeyes lead, 5-3, since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

The lines

Spread — Iowa -4 1/2

Over/under — 44

Moneyline — Iowa -213, Nebraska +170

The weather

Game time forecast — Rain, 40 degrees

Game day forecast — Periods of rain, high of 43

The scouts

Bowl — Citrus

NFL — Giants, Vikings, Colts.

Comments

