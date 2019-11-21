Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

King Will Be Honorary Captain

Former Iowa defensive back Desmond King (20) will be the Hawkeyes' honorary captain for Saturday's game against Illinois. (Jake Roth/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa All-American defensive back Desmond King will be the honorary captain for the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.

King, a member of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, earned first-team All-American honors in 2015 and 2016. King was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation as a junior and earned unanimous consensus All-America honors. He was the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

King holds Iowa records for career starts (51) and games played (53), helping Iowa win 35 games from 2013-16. He tied the Iowa single-season record with eight interceptions in 2015 and ranks fourth in career interceptions (14).

King is one of three Hawkeyes to have three interception returns for a touchdown. He had 263 career tackles, and his 88-yard touchdown return against Maryland is the eighth longest in school history.

King, a native of Detroit, was the Chargers’ fifth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors at defensive back in 2018 and second-team All-Pro honors as a punt return specialist. King is one of two Chargers to earn AP All-Pro honors at two positions.

The Chargers have an open date this weekend.

King will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pre-game coin toss. He also will be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. North Florida

John Bohnenkamp
1

Hawkeyes will be tested on the perimeter by Ospreys.

Video: McCaffery On Toussaint's Play

John Bohnenkamp
0

Freshman guard had 10 points and four assists.

Video: Garza On Early Struggles

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa center missed his first five shots.

Video: McCaffery On Second-Half Start, And Garza's Play

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa pulled away with 17-4 run.

Garza Is Big Again In Hawkeyes' Win Over North Florida

John Bohnenkamp
0

Junior center scores 29 points in 83-68 victory.

Iowa's Seniors Ready For Final Home Game

John Bohnenkamp
0

So many different stories among the 19 seniors.

Stoic Stanley Ready For Final Kinnick Game

John Bohnenkamp
1 1

Iowa quarterback hasn't missed a start in three seasons.

Tuesday Quotebook: For Ferentz, Recruiting Means Meeting Everyone ... And Having A Good Breakfast

John Bohnenkamp
1 1

Iowa coach talks about relationships heading into Senior Day.

Pemsl Wants To Be Loud, But At The Right Time, For Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp
1

Junior forward is hoping to be Iowa's emotional leader.

Hawkeyes Overcome 'A Lot Of Stuff' In Overtime Win

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa women scramble for 77-75 victory over Princeton.