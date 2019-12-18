HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Signing Day Live Thread: Hawkeyes Put Together The 2020 Class

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks to safety Dane Belton (4) during the game against Nebraska. Belton was one of the true freshman to play on this year's team. (Bruce Thorson/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Good morning. It's the National Signing Day for college football.

Iowa has 22 commitments for the Class of 2020. Twenty of them are expected to sign today.

A look at where the Hawkeyes stand nationally.

The rankings

Rivals — 24th (2 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

ESPN — 25th (4 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

247 Sports — 25th (2 4-stars, 20 3-stars

7:30 a.m. — Seven players have signed to open the morning.

Ethan Hurkett, ILB, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Luke Lachey, TE, Grandview Heights HS, Columbus, Ohio

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Barrington (Ill.) HS

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Brendan Deasfernandes, CB, Belleville (Mich.) HS

Rivals — 2 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Jay Higgins, LB, ILB, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Logan Jones, DE, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 4 stars

247 Sports — 4 stars

Diante Vines, ATH, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

7:40 a.m. — Deuce Hogan, a quarterback from Grapevine, Texas, who will sign with the Hawkeyes today, posted this on Twitter last night after the death of former Iowa coach Hayden Fry.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I'll Always Be A Hawkeye': Fry Built A Foundation For Iowa's Success

John Bohnenkamp

Legendary coach, 90, died on Tuesday night.

Fry's Teams Had An Impressive Run Of Bowl Appearances

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes played in 14 postseason games in coach's career.

A Slow Start, And Then Big Moments, During Fry's Career

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa program grew after coach's first two seasons.

Duncan Adds All-American Honors

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa kicker honored by Sporting News, AP.

Signing Day Primer: Plenty Of Talent, But No Drama, For Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's class is ranked in the 20s nationally.

The Monday Tipoff: It's A Long Way From November

John Bohnenkamp

Remember the loss to DePaul? Hawkeyes have grown up since then.

Video: Ferentz On Bowl Preparation

John Bohnenkamp

Short time before Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl hasn't allowed Hawkeyes much time for development in bowl preparation.

Video: Ferentz On The Keys To The Hawkeyes' Improvement

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has won 46 games over the last five seasons.

The Monday Quotebook: Three Hawkeyes Ask For NFL Feedback

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz confirms Epenesa, Wirfs and Stone have filed paperwork for draft evaluation.

It's A Quick Bowl Prep For The Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

There isn't much time for Iowa to prepare for the Holiday Bowl against USC.