Signing Day Live Thread: Hawkeyes Put Together The 2020 Class

Good morning. It's the National Signing Day for college football.

Iowa has 22 commitments for the Class of 2020. Twenty of them are expected to sign today.

A look at where the Hawkeyes stand nationally.

The rankings

Rivals — 24th (2 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

ESPN — 25th (4 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

247 Sports — 25th (2 4-stars, 20 3-stars

7:30 a.m. — Seven players have signed to open the morning.

Ethan Hurkett, ILB, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Luke Lachey, TE, Grandview Heights HS, Columbus, Ohio

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Barrington (Ill.) HS

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Brendan Deasfernandes, CB, Belleville (Mich.) HS

Rivals — 2 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Jay Higgins, LB, ILB, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

Logan Jones, DE, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 4 stars

247 Sports — 4 stars

Diante Vines, ATH, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Rivals — 3 stars

ESPN — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

7:40 a.m. — Deuce Hogan, a quarterback from Grapevine, Texas, who will sign with the Hawkeyes today, posted this on Twitter last night after the death of former Iowa coach Hayden Fry.