Signing Day Live Thread: Hawkeyes Put Together The 2020 Class
Good morning. It's the National Signing Day for college football.
Iowa has 22 commitments for the Class of 2020. Twenty of them are expected to sign today.
A look at where the Hawkeyes stand nationally.
The rankings
Rivals — 24th (2 4-stars, 18 3-stars)
ESPN — 25th (4 4-stars, 18 3-stars)
247 Sports — 25th (2 4-stars, 20 3-stars
7:30 a.m. — Seven players have signed to open the morning.
Ethan Hurkett, ILB, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
Luke Lachey, TE, Grandview Heights HS, Columbus, Ohio
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
Lukas Van Ness, DE, Barrington (Ill.) HS
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
Brendan Deasfernandes, CB, Belleville (Mich.) HS
Rivals — 2 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
Jay Higgins, LB, ILB, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
Logan Jones, DE, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 4 stars
247 Sports — 4 stars
Diante Vines, ATH, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
Rivals — 3 stars
ESPN — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
7:40 a.m. — Deuce Hogan, a quarterback from Grapevine, Texas, who will sign with the Hawkeyes today, posted this on Twitter last night after the death of former Iowa coach Hayden Fry.