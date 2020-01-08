Mansell Enters Transfer Portal

Peyton Mansell, expected to be part of Iowa's quarterback battle this spring, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Mansell, who was No. 3 on Iowa's depth chart this season, completed 5-of-8 passes for 83 yards as a redshirt freshman backup to Nate Stanley in 2018. He left spring camp as the backup, but lost that spot to Spencer Petras in fall camp.

Mansell's decision was first reported by ESPN.

Mansell, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound third-year sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Petras and freshman Alex Padilla will be with the Hawkeyes in spring camp. Petras, a redshirt freshman this season, played in three games this season, completing 6-of-10 passes for 25 yards. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Iowa added quarterback Deuce Hogan in the December signing period. Hogan will not be on campus until the summer.