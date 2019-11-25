The Monday Lineup: Evans Finds Spot On Depth Chart

Joe Evans has found his way onto Iowa's depth chart.

The redshirt freshman is co-No. 2 at left defensive end along with John Waggoner on the depth chart for Friday's game against Nebraska.

Evans had a sack of Illinois backup quarterback Matt Robinson on the final possession of the Hawkeyes' 19-10 win over the Illini on Saturday.

Evans has six tackles in six games this season, but four have been sacks, second-most on the team.

Among other depth chart changes:

• Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent are co-No. 2s at running back behind Tyler Goodson.

• D.J. Johnson is back at No. 2 at left cornerback behind Matt Hankins.

• Michael Ojemudia, who started at Saturday's game at right cornerback, is back at No. 1 at that position. Riley Moss is his backup.

TV notes

Friday's 1:30 p.m. game at Nebraska will be broadcast by BTN. Kevin Kugler will be doing play-by-play, Matt Millen is the analyst and Lisa Byington is the sideline reporter.