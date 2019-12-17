The Monday Quotebook: Three Hawkeyes Ask For NFL Feedback

It's become a part of Iowa's December bowl preparation — talk about the NFL draft.

Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed on Monday that defensive end A.J. Epenesa, tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Geno Stone have applied to receive feedback on their NFL draft status, but those were the only players he knew who had gone through the process.

Ferentz understands it has become part of the sport at this point in the season.

"The NFL is in a whole different mode, too," Ferentz said. "They've done evaluations already, whereas maybe two years ago they were scrambling around. We're in the process, like every year, of gathering information.

"My point is that the information now is a little bit more in-depth and probably accurate. The only variable with all this stuff is nobody knows how many juniors are going to come out. Record number last year. May be bigger or smaller. They have a decent poll of what that looks like."

Ferentz said he spoke to the players who have applied. All three have said they will play in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl against USC.

All three players have one year of eligibility remaining.

In general, (the NFL would) much rather get a guy that is at least four years down the road where they're more mature," Ferentz said. "You can't compare NFL football to any other sport. It's very unique. Unfortunately most people don't understand that, people that are making those decisions sometimes. You get with and are playing against a bunch of men. It's a really hard, physical, long season. It's one of those deals."

Ferentz said he understands that the career span for most NFL players is between 4-6 seasons, and that agents try to sell players on getting to the "second contract" — the one that comes after the rookie deal.

"First thing is get there, you got to get there," he said. "Making the team is hard. Getting to the second contract takes a lot of ability, skill and luck.

"Reality is most guys don't last more than four. Six years is really nice career. It's like anything, the trick is to get people to see the big picture, what have you."

Ferentz said the decision to leave is up to the players.

"I'll tell you, if a guy is just itching to leave, they are better off leaving," he said. "It's the best thing for them. It's like recruiting, I tell every prospect, I'm not going to make a decision for you. I'm not going to pretend that's my decision because it's not. Same thing with our guys. We just try to give them accurate information

"They have to do what's in their heart. Our job is to make sure they have a good picture of what it might look like. All that being said, nobody knows what the variables are, how many guys are coming out at your position."

Smith's availability

Ferentz said he is not sure if wide receiver Brandon Smith will be able to play in the bowl game.

Smith suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 19 game against Purdue and played just one play the rest of the season.

"He's working back," Ferentz said. "I'm not going to say he's ready to go, but he is working back, and that's encouraging. He was on the field Saturday and this morning. It's encouraging."

Smith caught 33 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Defending Stanley

Quarterback Nate Stanley, a three-year starter, will make his final appearance for the Hawkeyes in the Holiday Bowl.

Ferentz said he remembered a comment someone made to him recently about how Stanley has been a frequent target of critics on social media.

"I don't know anything about any of that stuff, and I don't care," Ferentz said. "All I know is what I know about him as a person and player. Boy, I'm so glad he played with us. He's had a tremendous career."

Ferentz thought back to the final drive of the 27-24 win over Nebraska, when Stanley led the Hawkeyes to the game-winning field goal. One pass to Nico Ragaini was originally ruled a catch, and then called incomplete. Stanley then completed 22-yard passes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta to set up Keith Duncan's 48-yard field goal.

"Has he hit every throw? The answer is no," Ferentz said. "All you got to do is the last game we played, the last three balls he threw were pretty impressive. Ragaini, hit two guys right down the middle, LaPorta catching the last one. All three of those balls were right on the money. I don't know how many guys could make those throws

"You can look at what people don't do, flaws they may have, bad plays, we've all had those. I choose to look at the ones that were clutch plays for us, that allowed us not to go to overtime."