Signing Day Primer: Plenty Of Talent, But No Drama, For Hawkeyes

Don't expect a lot of National Signing Day drama with Iowa's 2020 recruiting class.

The class of 22 commitments likely isn't going to change on Wednesday — no subtractions, and probably no additions.

The first commitment to the class, on June 29, 2018, was quarterback Deuce Hogan from Grapevine, Texas. The last commitment was defensive end Deontae Craig from Culver, Ind., on Aug. 16, 2019. The two made a pair of 4-star bookends for a class that is ranked in the mid-20s nationally.

No mass defections in the middle of the process. No players committing, then wanting to take visits elsewhere.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has always had the policy with recruits that once you say you're in, you're in. And it's worked, he said on Monday.

"If you want to be committed, be committed," Ferentz said. "If you don't, that is fine, too. We can come back and revisit. Say what you mean, mean what you say, one of those deals. We still operate that way. That's probably why we don't have a lot of drama right now. Doesn't mean these guys aren't all good players. We think they are. We're really excited about the whole class coming in."

A look at the numbers and some of the story lines for Iowa's Class of 2020:

The rankings

Rivals — 24th (2 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

ESPN — 25th (4 4-stars, 18 3-stars)

247 Sports — 25th (2 4-stars, 20 3-stars

The commitments

The players in the class, their positions, their schools, and their star rankings (Rivals, ESPN, 247)

Deontae Craig, DE, Culver (Ind) Academies (4,3,4)

Luke Lachey, TE, Grandview Heights HS, Columbus, Ohio (3,3,3)

Diante Vines, ATH, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn. (3,3,3)

Reginald Bracy, DB, St. Paul’s HS, Mobile, Ala. (3,3,3)

Jay Higgins, LB, ILB, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis (3,3,3)

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Barrington (Ill.) HS (3,3,3)

Brendan Deasfernandes, CB, Belleville (Mich.) HS (2,3,3)

A.J. Lawson, S, Macarthur HS, Decatur, Ill. (3,3,3)

Keylen Gulley, DB, Largo (Fla.) HS (3,3,3)

Quavon Matthews, WR, Largo (Fla.) HS (3,3,3)

Yahya Black, DE, Marshall (Minn.) HS (3,3,3)

Mason Richman, DE, Blue Valley HS, Stilwell, Kan. (3,3,3)

Leshon Williams, RB, Richards HS, Oak Lawn, Ill. (3,4,3)

Elijah Yelverton, TE, Trinity Christian HS, Cedar Hill, Texas (3,3,3)

Josh Volk, OG, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids (3,3,3)

Tyler Elsbury, OT, Byron (Ill.) HS (3,4,3)

Ethan Hurkett, ILB, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids (3,3,3)

Logan Jones, DE, Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs (3,4,4)

Gavin Williams, RB, Dowling HS, West Des Moines (3,3,3)

Isaiah Bruce, DE, Lena Winslow (Ill.) HS (3,3,3)

Michael Lois, DE, Elkhorn (Wis.) HS (2,3,3)

Deuce Hogan, QB, Faith Christian HS, Grapevine, Tex. (4,4,3)

On the road

Ferentz won't be in Iowa City on Wednesday — he'll be attending a press conference in San Diego for the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl.

"Yeah, it would be nice to be here," he said. "I'll have to do those calls, I'll make those communications Tuesday night. I'll have a window in the morning where I'll be able to talk. I'll get all the guys covered. It's just not quite the same."

The big names

Jones, who can play on the offensive and defensive lines, is ranked 227th overall by 247 Sports and 271st on the ESPN300 list. Craig is ranked 209th overall by Rivals.

Hogan won't be on campus until the summer, but he is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job. He threw for 8,192 yards and 100 touchdowns in his career.

In-state commitments

Jones made the Des Moines Register's All-Iowa Elite Team as an offensive lineman, but on defense he had 13 solo tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks. Williams rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead Dowling to the Class 4A state title. Hurkett led his team in tackles (70) and tackles for loss (12).

Geography lesson

The Hawkeyes received commitments from players in 12 states. The most commitments were from Illinois (5). Iowa was second with four.

Freshman help

It's hard to say who, if anyone, from this class could make an immediate impact next season, but Ferentz isn't opposed to playing true freshmen.

Running back Tyler Goodson moved into a starting role late this season. Three other true freshmen — tight end Sam LaPorta, guard Justin Britt and strong safety Dane Belton — were on the two-deep for the season finale against Nebraska.

Is this it?

Asked if this would be all of Iowa signings, Ferentz said, "I think pretty close. There's always a couple of possibilities. You never know what's going to happen."

Ferentz said the staff will evaluate the roster after the Holiday Bowl, and look at any players they might have missed.

"We'll learn as we go," he said. "Probably somebody out there we're overlooking right now. Who is that guy?"