Smith-Marsette Does It All In Victory

SAN DIEGO — So what did Ihmir Smith-Marsette do in Iowa's 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC on Friday night?

Well, there was that 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

There was the 98-yard kickoff return for a score later in the quarter.

And there was the 12-yard screen-pass reception for a touchdown, also in the second quarter.

But the junior wide receiver knew he missed the chance for a grand slam when he misfired on a pass to fellow receiver Brandon Smith in the end zone.

Smith-Marsette said he made a bad throw on the play, but Smith wasn't so sure.

"I kind of screwed him on that pass," Smith said, laughing. "He says it’s his fault, I say it’s my fault. I wish we could get that one back."

Smith-Marsette, though, had a record-setting night even without the touchdown throw.

Smith‐Marsette’s kickoff return tied a Holiday Bowl record and was the seventh‐longest kickoff return in school history. He became the first player in program history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season — he had a 95-yarder in the regular-season finale against Nebraska.

It was the second longest kickoff return by a Hawkeye in a bowl game. The longest was C.J. Jones (100 yards) in the 2003 Orange Bowl against USC.

Smith-Marsette, who was named the game's offensive most valuable player, finished with 203 all-purpose yards.

"The game plan was to go out there and attack early," Smith-Marsette said. "Myself being in the game plan was because we had plays scripted for everybody, I was just playing my game.

"(Quarterback Nate Stanley) did a great job of getting it out there for me, my blockers on kickoff return. I just did my job, played within myself, handled everything how I handled it."

His teammates were impressed.

"That was nuts," offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. "We all love him. He has a great personality. That explosive of a game is reflective of how much of an explosive personality he has, how outgoing and charismatic he is."

Smith-Marsette had predicted at Iowa's media day in August that he would get two kickoff returns for touchdowns, and it took him all season to fulfill that promise.

"To be able to accomplish that, I could say I'm a man of my word," he said, smiling. "You can hold me to it. Just being able to go out there, battle with the other 10 guys on that unit throughout the season. All credit to them. They work their ass off to go out there, sacrifice they body for me.



"Just being able to run behind them is incredible. They set me up perfectly tonight. All I did was follow my blockers. Credit to them."

Smith-Marsette got a big block from tight end Nate Wieting on his touchdown run, and one from Devonte Young on the kickoff return.

Smith-Marsette was asked when he thought he could score on his kick return.

"When he caught it," defensive end A.J. Epenesa answered before Smith-Marsette could respond.

"So I caught it about the 2-yard line," Smith-Marsette said. "Set up to go to the left. They had an issue with that all season. I had one guy down at my legs, I did a mini-hurdle. After that there was only one blocker. He was getting blocked already. I gave him the inside move.

"I said it before, I'm not going to let no kicker catch me. Don't let the kicker catch me, the last guy. Just using my speed, got to the end zone. Turned around, thanked all my teammates."

They thanked him as well.

"I think," Smith said, "he's going to enjoy this win."