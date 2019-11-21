Hawkeye
Wirfs Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs has been named one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday night.

The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. Four Hawkeyes  — Brandon Scherff (2014) Robert Gallery (2003) Alex Karras (1957) and Cal Jones (1955) have won the award.

Wirfs has started all 10 games at tackle this season — seven at right tackle and three at left tackle. The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native has protected quarterback Nate Stanley, who is third in the Big Ten in passing yards (2,331).

Wirfs became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle under coach Kirk Ferentz. He has 30 career starts at both tackle spots.

The Outland Trophy is named after Dr. John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players in college football history to be named an All-American at two positions.

Three finalists will be announced Monday, Nov. 25, and the winner of the 2019 Outland Trophy will be announced Dec. 12 during ESPN’s College Football Awards.

