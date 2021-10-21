Kirk Ferentz on Dodd Midseason Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one 16 head coaches named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. The announcement was made Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

Voting for the midseason list takes into consideration each program’s current performance during the 2021 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to a 6-1 record and a No. 11 national ranking as Iowa has an open week in the schedule. Iowa won its first six games of the season and enjoyed a 12-game winning streak dating back to 2020. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation prior to their only loss to Purdue last weekend.

Iowa has faced a difficult schedule through the first half of the season, collecting three wins over ranked opponents. The Hawkeyes began the season with a 34-6 win over No. 17 Indiana and a 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. Iowa also defeated No. 4 Penn State, 23-20.

Ferentz is in his 23rd season as Iowa’s head coach, the longest tenured head coach in college football. He became Iowa’s winningest head coach on Sept. 1, 2018, and earned Big Ten win No. 100 with a 41-21 victory at Penn State in 2020.

Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to a 174-107 overall record, including a 106-78 Big Ten Conference record. Ferentz ranks fourth all-time in the Big Ten Conference for both league wins and total wins.

Ferentz has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009, 2015). He was named the Woody Hayes, Eddie Robinson, and Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year in 2015. Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes to nine bowl wins in 17 bowl game appearances, and Iowa currently holds the longest nonconference winning streak in the nation at 15 games.

The 15 coaches joining Ferentz on the midseason list represent Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, Oregon, Ohio State, North Carolina State, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan State.

Iowa is idle this weekend. The Hawkeyes return to action Oct. 30 at Wisconsin (11 a.m. (CT), ESPN).