Iowa Football Target Fidone Commits To Nebraska

One of the nation's top tight ends has made his decision, and it wasn't Iowa.

Four-star tight end Thomas Fidone III announced his commitment on Wednesday to Nebraska over Iowa, LSU, and Michigan.

Iowa originally offered Fidone a scholarship on July 28, 2019. Nebraska offered exactly two months later on Sept. 28.

Fidone also had offers from LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, USC, and Wisconsin, among others. In other words, he was the country's most sought-after tight end in the 2021 class.

Listed at 6-5 and 225 pounds, Fidone is Nebraska's top commitment in its 2021 class. He's ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 1 tight end, and both Rivals and SI lists Fidone as the second-best at his position.

Fidone's commitment gives Nebraska a huge target in the passing game. The incoming high school senior has an excellent frame and makes his living in the passing game.

Lewis Central utilized Fidone primarily at wide receiver, but his size will help him translate to tight end at the next level. At the high school level, he's able to out-jump and out-muscle most defensive backs in man-to-man coverage. He's got great coordination and ball skills and has great fluidity on the field.

Fidone also has excellent speed and route-running ability for a projected tight end. He's fairly versatile, lining up outside and in the slot last season — a modern-day tight end.

It'll be interesting to see how Fidone's blocking translates at Nebraska, given that he rarely plays in-line with Lewis Central, but his ability at receiver will help him see the field immediately.

For additional content, follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.