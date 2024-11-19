Former Iowa Star Posts Huge Game Amid Rough Season
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Geno Stone has been one of the more interesting defensive players in the NFL since entering the league in 2020.
The safety was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, with his playing time waffling until he finally became a full-time starter in 2023.
That season, Stone rattled off 68 tackles, seven interceptions and nine passes defended, which resulted in the 25-year-old landing a two-year, $14 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency last March.
The Bengals thought Stone would represent a fine addition to their secondary, but it certainly did not look that way early on in 2024.
As a matter of fact, in early October, Stone laid claim to a hideous 37.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was tied for last among all qualified safeties.
The good news is that Stone has been playing some better football of late, and it was on full display during Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stone logged a season-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery on Sunday and was actually one of the bright spots in the Bengals' devastating defeat.
He has also now increased his Pro Football Focus grade to 46.6, and while that still obviously is not good, it demonstrates that he has been improving since the beginning of last month.
Stone spent three seasons at Iowa between 2017 and 2019, accumulating 84 tackles and six picks throughout his collegiate career.