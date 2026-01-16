Iowa vs. Oregon Takeaways: Addie Deal's Career Night

The Iowa Hawkeyes improved to 15-2 (6-0) as their toughest stretch of the season is approaching.

Second year head coach Jan Jensen had a perfect plan of attack as her team never trailed the Oregon Ducks who fell to 14-5 (2-4).

A pair of 18 point scorers led the way for Iowa, one of those being freshman bench player Addie Deal. Deal went 7-9 shooting, including 4-4 from three point range as she matched Hannah Stuelke's 18 point performance.

Iowa may have left point on the table at the free throw line, but Ava Heiden and Kylie Feuerbach also added double digits as they secured their fifth straight victory.

Career Night For Addie Deal

While the final score reads 74-66, it wasn't exactly as close as it seems. If it weren't for a late Ducks run, the final would've never been within single digits. Either way, Iowa has Deal's performance to thank for that.

In just 20 minutes, she was able to score nearly that number of points. Having missed just two shots on the night, Deal was a huge part of Iowa's 47% night from the field. In total, she made nearly half of their three pointers.

Jensen knew her team was going to be extremely young this season, but that doesn't mean she can't rely on those freshman as role players. Deal is just that, and had no issue setting a new career high against an Oregon team that was searching for their 15th win of the season.

Previously, Deal's career high was 17 points against Western Illinois on November 26. This marks the fourth time in her career she hit double digits, and it was the first time since December 28 against Penn State.

Iowa's Fifth Straight Win

All eyes continue to be on Iowa's matchup against UCLA on February 1 as that could potentially be a battle of the only undefeated teams remaining in the B1G. Before either team gets to that point though, there will be plenty of tests along the way.

Iowa has won five in a row now after their tough series of losses against No. 10 Iowa State and UConn. Keep in mind, this team started the year 9-0 and that's exactly the stretch they could go on heading into their date with the Bruins.

From here, the schedule starts to get a lot tougher. Iowa will host No. 15 Michigan State, head to No. 12 Maryland, and then host No. 14 Ohio State in a trio of games that will determine just how good this team truly is.

