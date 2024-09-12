Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star George Kittle Trolled By Brock Purdy
George Kittle is a name that Iowa Hawkeyes fans absolutely love and still root for in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He is one of the best players to come out of the Iowa football program.
However, he's playing with a name that Hawkeyes' fans don't like very much. Of course, we're referring to 49ers' star quarterback Brock Purdy, who played college football for the arch-rival Iowa State Cyclones.
The two teammates had some fun with each other over the weekend. Iowa and Iowa State played in Week 2 college football action. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes were unable to finish out the game and lost in heartbreaking fashion.
Following the Iowa loss, Purdy trolled Kittle and had him wear his Iowa State helmet while speaking to the media.
Here's a video of Kittle being forced to wear the helmet:
Kittle and Purdy had a bet on the game. Unfortunately, this was the former Iowa star tight end's punishment for losing the bet.
In a hilarious interview about being forced to wear the helmet, Kittle revealed how quickly Purdy texted him about the outcome of the game.
"Pretty quickly. He texted me the score instantly. I said, 'Thank you, Brock. You ruined my whole weekend.'"
Clearly, these two players still have a lot of school pride. Iowa should be ashamed for not just losing the game, but also forcing one of their all-time great players to lose a bet and have to wear a Cyclones helmet.
All of that being said, Kittle is poised to compete for a Super Bowl this season with San Francisco. The Hawkeyes' fan base is sure to be rooting him on to reach that goal, even if it does mean that Purdy would win one as well.