Brock Purdy Immediately Apologized to Titans Defender for Trying ‘Dumb’ Move
Brock Purdy and the 49ers took care of business at home on Sunday, beating the lowly Titans 37-24 to improve to 10-4 on the season. Purdy had another solid performance, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 44 yards rushing.
Purdy's longest run came in the third quarter when he picked up 26 yards after scrambling away from pressure in the pocket. At the end of the run he tried a weird move as he seemed to show the ball to Titans linebacker Cody Barton before stepping out of bounds.
Here's that run:
Purdy addressed that move after the game, saying he quickly apologized to Barton for trying something "dumb."
"Honestly, I thought it was dumb—the whole ball fake at the end. I was like, 'Bro, what did I just do?," Purdy said. "I’ve played against Cody Barton multiple times and I respect him and he’s a great player and for me to do that I was like ‘Bro, I’m sorry. That was stupid.’ I don’t know why I did that, but I did."
Purdy's teammate, tight end George Kittle, loved what he saw from his QB on that play.
“He’s that Jesus Christ lizard. Running on water," Kittle said. "No ball security. Fake pitching at the end of a 40-yard run. Absolutely just diabolical behavior by our QB1. I love it."
Where the 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Sunday's win
The 49ers are 10-4 but still sit behind the 11-3 Rams and 11-3 Seahawks in the NFC West. They will play at the Colts in Week 16 before hosting the Bears on Week 17. In Week 18 they will host the Seahawks in what could be a huge game between the two bitter rivals.
San Francisco has now won four straight games and is getting hot at the right time of the year.