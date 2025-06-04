Inside The Hawkeyes

Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Turning Heads With Packers Entering 2025 Season

Lukas Van Ness is expected to take another step with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Greg Patuto

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (90) during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Green Bay Packers took a big step forward defensively last season.

Jeff Hafley was brought in as the defensive coordinator and helped the unit improve as a whole during a year where the Packers qualified for the postseason.

The early signs point to the defense becoming even better in 2025-26 with the help of a former Iowa Hawkeye.

Lukas Van Ness is entering the third year of his NFL career and Green Bay is expecting big things moving forward.

"I just think there's a different level with him," Green Bay Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Van Ness has played in all 17 games in each of his first two years in the league. As a rookie, he totaled 32 tackles and four sacks with 10 quarterback hits. Last season, Van Ness put up identical numbers with 33 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

LaFleur discussed the growth of Van Ness and this could lead to a bigger role within the defense — including being involved along the interior.

"I think situationally you can do that," LaFleur said. "I think in known passing situations there's some thought around that. A lot of it's gonna be jsut dependent on everybody else, as well."

Van Ness spent two years with the Hawkeyes and turned himself into a first-round pick after 13.5 career sacks. He has made an impact at the NFL level thus far but the Packers believe there is another level to reach for the former Hawkeye.

