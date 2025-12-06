Iowa Falls in Updated 2026 Class Rankings

While their 2026 recruiting class wasn't ranked earlier in the season, the Iowa Hawkeyes must be more than thrilled with their current No. 35 ranking. Sure, they fell a few spots from No. 31, but going from not cracking the Top 75 to having a Top 35 class is quite stellar.

After National Signing Day, ESPN re-ranked who they believe to have the Top 75 recruiting classes in the nation. On the heels of head coach Kirk Ferentz announcing he'll be returning to the team, Iowa finished No. 35 with their 18 incoming recruits.

ESPN Ranks Iowa's Class of 2026 No. 35

While they fell a few spots from the last set of rankings, Iowa knows their 18 recruits could all make a difference. From quarterback Tradon Bessinger to outside linebacker Julian Manson, ESPN is extremely high on a few of their recruits.

In total, the Hawkeyes finished with two recruits from the SC Next 300. That is far from the highest, but it's great to see Ferentz is still able to recruit at a high level. Flipping Bessinger from Boise State was step one, and now it's all about keeping these players and focusing on the transfer portal to give this team the best chances of making the college football playoffs.

Finishing 8-4 is solid, but Iowa knows they let a few games slip away from them. It's not like offensive tackle Carson Nielsen or linebacker Billy Weivoda will be enough to get them there next season, but recruiting is all about preparing for the future. Even if the immediate success isn't there, these players are key building blocks for the future.

Who Was Able To Leapfrog Iowa?

Previously ranked No. 31, four teams were able to leapfrog the Hawkeyes in ESPN's list. While some teams also saw a drop in their rankings, Auburn skyrocketed from No. 55 to No. 34, Houston jumped from No. 35 to No. 33, Mississippi State jumped from No. 33 to No. 31. Shockingly, Missouri fell from No. 26 to No. 32.

If there's one positive to take away from Iowa's fall in the rankings, it's the fact that no B1G team passed them by. There are still plenty of conference teams ranked ahead of Iowa, but they shouldn't let that scare them. The Hawkeyes are putting together one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory, and late flips for a player like Jack Janda prove that this team is here to compete.

