Former Iowa Star Strangely Failing in One Massive Area
T.J. Hockenson is unquestionably one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but the Minnesota Vikings star has been failing in one massive area this season.
Reaching the end zone.
Hockenson returned in November from a brutal knee injury he suffered last December and has been playing some solid football, logging 34 catches for 378 yards.
However, he has been unable to score a touchdown in eight games.
This is uncharted territory for the Iowa Hawkeyes legend, who has never failed to register a touchdown in any one season since entering the NFL as the eighth overall pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2019.
As a matter of fact, over the first five years of his professional career, Hockenson amassed 23 scores, topping out at six touchdowns. He achieved that mark twice.
Last year, the 27-year-old hauled in 95 receptions for 960 yards and five scores in 15 games.
To be fair, Hockenson is playing in an absolutely loaded Vikings offense that includes wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as well as running back Aaron Jones. But it's definitely odd to see Hockenson posting a doughnut in the "touchdown" column.
Making things even stranger is the fact that backup tight end Josh Oliver has punched in three scores in 2024, although two of those touchdowns came before Hockenson retook the field.
Hockenson is a two-time Pro Bowler, so chances are, he will be just fine. Plus, he still has two weeks remaining to score a touchdown, starting with Minnesota's NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.