Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Major Recognition For Baltimore Ravens
Former Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum had himself quite a day in the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.
The Ravens defeated the Cowboys 28-25, and in the process, Linderbaum earned himself the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Baltimore player, earning himself a 91.4.
Linderbaum starred at Iowa and was selected by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
While center is certainly not a glamorous position, it is absolutely an important one, and Linderbaum played a significant role in Derrick Henry's monster performance in the victory over the Cowboys.
Henry broke out with 151 yards and a couple of touchdowns in Week 3, thanks much in part to Linderbaum opening holes up the middle.
Not only that, but Baltimore did not allow a single sack to a Dallas defense that is known for rushing the passer.
While it was certainly a team effort on the part of the Ravens' offensive line, Linderbaum was leading the charge, and his recognition from Pro Football Focus reflects that.
The Hawkeyes are known for producing elite tight end talent, so Linderbaum is sort of breaking the mold. However, as Iowa continues to develop as a football program, don't be surprised to see the school place more and more players at different positions into the NFL.
As for the current Hawkeyes? They are 3-1 and boast one of the nation's best rushing attacks, thanks much in part to a staunch offensive line. Of course, having star running back Kaleb Williams helps, as well.