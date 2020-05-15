Friday's Clicks: A Look At Kittle's Gym

George Kittle, the former Iowa tight end now with the San Francisco 49ers, is like every other NFL player — he can't work out at the team's facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So Kittle has put together his own gym in the two-car garage at his home in Nashville.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote:

The first step for George Kittle was buying a piece of equipment that’s pretty much never associated with NFL training: the StairMaster.

He knew his wife would want it. And he wanted to take a pretty significant piece of real estate on their property over. So like any husband might make sure to pick up some White Claw before a cookout, Kittle wasn’t going to forget to cut her in on his grand plan.

“Oh my goodness, if I hadn’t gotten that StairMaster?” Kittle said on Wednesday night, laughing. “That would’ve been a tough look for me.”

Kittle got The StairMaster, and a whole lot more, in putting together what he believes is as good a home gym as any 49er has for this most unusual offseason. "I think most people are jealous of mine because mine’s definitely the prettiest, and definitely the grittiest, too,” he said. And it’s one that he basically built from scratch.

Kittle and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The more you watch it, the more it sucks,” Kittle said. “I will say that. It’s not like a dark cloud following me around. It is what it is, it happened. You gotta move on. I don’t know if I’ll use the loss as motivation, but there’s definitely a hunger there. I think that resonates with a lot of guys. I just wanna play football again.”

Notre Dame's independence

The possibility of a college football season with a shortened schedule that could be just all conference games is something that Notre Dame, an independent in football, might have to deal with in the coming weeks.

The ACC might be one conference that can bail out the Irish.

Whatever happens, all of the Football Bowl Subdivision commissioners don't have any clarity on what the season could look like.