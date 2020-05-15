HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Friday's Clicks: A Look At Kittle's Gym

John Bohnenkamp

George Kittle, the former Iowa tight end now with the San Francisco 49ers, is like every other NFL player — he can't work out at the team's facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So Kittle has put together his own gym in the two-car garage at his home in Nashville.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote:

The first step for George Kittle was buying a piece of equipment that’s pretty much never associated with NFL training: the StairMaster.

He knew his wife would want it. And he wanted to take a pretty significant piece of real estate on their property over. So like any husband might make sure to pick up some White Claw before a cookout, Kittle wasn’t going to forget to cut her in on his grand plan.

“Oh my goodness, if I hadn’t gotten that StairMaster?” Kittle said on Wednesday night, laughing. “That would’ve been a tough look for me.”

Kittle got The StairMaster, and a whole lot more, in putting together what he believes is as good a home gym as any 49er has for this most unusual offseason. "I think most people are jealous of mine because mine’s definitely the prettiest, and definitely the grittiest, too,” he said. And it’s one that he basically built from scratch.

Kittle and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The more you watch it, the more it sucks,” Kittle said. “I will say that. It’s not like a dark cloud following me around. It is what it is, it happened. You gotta move on. I don’t know if I’ll use the loss as motivation, but there’s definitely a hunger there. I think that resonates with a lot of guys. I just wanna play football again.”

Notre Dame's independence

The possibility of a college football season with a shortened schedule that could be just all conference games is something that Notre Dame, an independent in football, might have to deal with in the coming weeks.

The ACC might be one conference that can bail out the Irish.

Whatever happens, all of the Football Bowl Subdivision commissioners don't have any clarity on what the season could look like.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Patrick Mahomes Offered Advice to Iowa Recruit

2021 commit Arland Bruce IV listened to what the Chiefs QB had to say.

Adam Hensley

Summer Preview: The Running Backs

Goodson, Sargent make a powerful duo.

John Bohnenkamp

Extension Of Dead Period Could Affect Iowa's Recruiting

NCAA's moratorium on in-person visits and evaluation extended to June 30, but it could last longer.

John Bohnenkamp

Thursday's Clicks: Commissioners Give Their Thoughts On Sports Return

Everything is on the table for what a college football season could look like.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Preview: The Quarterbacks

Iowa is looking for a new starter after three years of Stanley at the helm.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NBA Draft Deadline Pushed Back

Players will get extended time to decide whether to withdraw.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday's Clicks: Pieces Starting To Connect For Fall Puzzle

Tuesday was an active day in college sports with decisions that could affect the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Finds Recruiting Success Despite COVID-19 Uncertainty

Barnes addresses Iowa's 2021 class, and the strategies that are part of the construction.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: Lawrence, Tausaga Receive Big Ten Honors

Iowa sophomore named men's indoor track athlete of the year.

John Bohnenkamp

The Breakdown: Connor McCaffery

Third-year sophomore led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio

John Bohnenkamp