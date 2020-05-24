Golston Takes On The Nutritional Battle

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston is like many people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic — he's trying to stay true to his diet.

It's been hard to do, he said. Iowa players would have had access to the football facility, and the daily meals, had the Hawkeyes had spring practice.

But workouts were canceled, and players had to come up with their own solutions.

It's a matter of willpower, Golston said.

"A lot of stuff is easier when you attack it full-on," Golston said during a Thursday video conference with the Iowa media. "Especially going into this break, this pandemic, I'm like, 'Hmmm, I don't know if I'm going to be able to do this.' Because, like, sometimes I don't even want to cook. I just want to order a nice pepperoni pizza.

"It's been stuff like that. It's doing the little things that, in times like this, they try you. You can come out on top if you just attack things as hard as you can."

Golston, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end, is heading into his senior season with momentum from a strong 2019 season. He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick after leading the conference with three fumble recoveries. He started all 13 games, finishing with 47 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss. He had three sacks.

That's what has made this offseason important. Golston, from Detroit, Mich., stayed on campus, and tried to find places to work out.

He also tried to keep to his dietary habits. Golston said, for example, he gave up pork last season.

Players who stayed on campus received $105 per week for food, Golston said.

"It helps you out on the grocery end of things," Golston said. "So you can stay in (your diet) as best as you can. "