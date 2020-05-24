HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Golston Takes On The Nutritional Battle

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston is like many people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic — he's trying to stay true to his diet.

It's been hard to do, he said. Iowa players would have had access to the football facility, and the daily meals, had the Hawkeyes had spring practice.

But workouts were canceled, and players had to come up with their own solutions.

It's a matter of willpower, Golston said. 

"A lot of stuff is easier when you attack it full-on," Golston said during a Thursday video conference with the Iowa media. "Especially going into this break, this pandemic, I'm like, 'Hmmm, I don't know if I'm going to be able to do this.' Because, like, sometimes I don't even want to cook. I just want to order a nice pepperoni pizza.

"It's been stuff like that. It's doing the little things that, in times like this, they try you. You can come out on top if you just attack things as hard as you can."

Golston, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end, is heading into his senior season with momentum from a strong 2019 season. He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick after leading the conference with three fumble recoveries. He started all 13 games, finishing with 47 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss. He had three sacks.

That's what has made this offseason important. Golston, from Detroit, Mich., stayed on campus, and tried to find places to work out.

He also tried to keep to his dietary habits. Golston said, for example, he gave up pork last season.

Players who stayed on campus received $105 per week for food, Golston said. 

"It helps you out on the grocery end of things," Golston said. "So you can stay in (your diet) as best as you can. "

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Sets Campus Return Schedule

Coaches can be back June 1, football players on June 8, and men's and women's basketball players on June 15.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Smith-Marsette Learns From Passing Sessions With Petras

Iowa wide receiver worked in the spring with the expected starting QB for this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Meyer Deals With The Challenges Of Medical School

Former Iowa wrestler uses the same work ethic that made him an All-American

Pete Ruden

Heflin Transfers To Iowa

Former Northern Illinois defensive tackle will be immediately eligible.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

Voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball can start on June 1.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Analysis: Heflin Brings Experience To Iowa Defensive Line

Jack Heflin played in 38 games for Northern Illinois and was a second-team All-MAC pick last season.

Adam Hensley

Hawkeyes Ready To Get Back Together

Iowa's players have tried to make the most of their time away.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Miller Enters Transfer Portal

Offensive lineman retired from football due to injuries, but is now transferring from the program to play elsewhere.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Volleyball Program Receives NCAA Penalties

Program put on one-year probation, must vacate wins in 2017 and 2018 after former coach paid player $2,000.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Cornerback Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore played in 11 games last season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac