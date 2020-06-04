Golston Named To Lott IMPACT Watch List

Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which is responsible for honoring the nation’s best IMPACT player at the end of the season.

The 42 nominees are college football defensive players who have had the biggest IMPACT on their teams both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy has raised more than $1.6 million for scholarships and other youth-related charities throughout the country.

Golston started all 13 games at defensive end last season, with 47 tackles, including 26 solos and 21 assists. He had 9 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven pressures. Golston led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries last season.

Golston, a native of Detroit, Michigan, was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston also earned Iowa’s team hustle award on defense.

The Lott IMPACT Watch List has 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs, and 11 defensive linemen. Nine players from the Big Ten are included on the Watch List, which is tied for the most nominees from any conference.

Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell won the award in 2017. Former Hawkeyes A.J. Epenesa (2019) and Anthony Nelson (2018) were named to the watch list the past two seasons. Desmond King was a semifinalist for the award in 2016, and James Morris was a finalist in 2013.

Finalists will be announced at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show, Dec. 17, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif. Candidates are evaluated during the season with a Player of the Week award chosen each week.