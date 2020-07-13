HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Goodson Among Breakout Stars

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson had an impressive season as a true freshman in 2019.

Goodson led the Hawkeyes with 638 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns last season, playing in all 13 games.

Goodson was listed as one of the top under-the-radar stars for the 2020 college football season by ESPN on Monday.

ESPN's David M. Hale writes on Goodson:

Goodson's speed is his best asset, and the number of evaded tackles showcases how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands. As Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz saw it, however, that speed also worked against Goodson at times.

"There are things he can improve -- getting bigger, stronger and having more expertise," Ferentz said. "The biggest thing is just to go out and play and not try to hit a home run every time. If he can get the spark plays on top of consistency, that's a big thing for a team."

Indeed, Goodson's high rate of stuffed runs signals a bit of impatience (not to mention some shaky offensive-line play), but if he improves as Ferentz believes he will in 2020, there's a high ceiling for the sophomore runner.

Perhaps the biggest highlight on Goodson's résumé, however, was his production against top-tier defenses. While Goodson had his ups and downs throughout 2019, against top-50 defenses, he was terrific, averaging 6.1 yards per carry (10th among FBS RBs) with nearly half his carries going for 5 yards or more.

One statistic quoted by Hale: Only four running backs with 100 or more rushes had a higher percentage stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage than Goodson's 26.1%. When Goodson crossed the line, however, he averaged 7 yards per carry.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stanley Signs Rookie Contract With Vikings

Former Iowa quarterback was a seventh-round pick in April.

John Bohnenkamp

Carver Circle Advisory Group Formed

12 former Iowa wrestlers will assist fundraising efforts for facility.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jaden Harrell

Linebacker is a top in-state recruit

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Justice Sullivan

Outside linebacker is a consensus 4-star recruit.

John Bohnenkamp

FRYFest Canceled For 2020

Season-opening event in Iowa City called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Site Of One Of Iowa's Stunning NCAA Tournaments Losses Is Gone

The remains of The Palace of Auburn Hills were imploded on Saturday.

John Bohnenkamp

The 24-Hour Rule: Looking Back At The Big Ten's Decision

You can view the conference-only football schedule as a glass half-full or half-empty.

John Bohnenkamp

Binns Named DEI Executive Director

Former Iowa football player will lead the athletic department's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes' Wrestling Lineup May Be More Powerful

Hawkeyes went undefeated in 2019-20, and bring almost everyone back to go with a key addition.

Anna Kayser

'Operating In An Unideal World': How Iowa Women's Basketball Recruits During COVID-19

The Hawkeye coaching staff watches games virtually during the pandemic.

Adam Hensley