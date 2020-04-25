HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

The Grades For The Epenesa Pick

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa went in the second round of the NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa went in Friday's second round of the NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills.

A look at the national analysis of the selection.

Sports Illustrated

Grade: C+

Analysis: "You wonder if the Bills might run into the same problem with Epenesa that they had with former first-rounder Shaq Lawson: a lack of top-flight explosiveness. Like Lawson, Epenesa does not quite wow you with his flexibility or second- and third-step burst. But Lawson’s downfall was he never became technically savvy enough to fully overcome his pass rushing limitations. Epenesa, on the other hand, has drawn praise for his technique. Still, with Buffalo’s one-gap attacking 4-3 scheme, this doesn’t appear to be an ideal player and scheme fit. But if anyone deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Their defense performed like one of the best-coached and constructed units in football last season."

ESPN

Analysis: "With half a dozen players on the board who also fit a team need, the Bills selected a player many analysts believed had first-round value. After losing pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and signing veteran Mario Addison in free agency this offseason, Buffalo needed a foundational player at defensive end — and Epenesa fits that mold.

"He isn't flashy, but the former Hawkeye is massive at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and powerful. Epenesa should bolster the Bills' defense against the run and can be used situationally behind Addison, Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy — plus he comes from a program at Iowa that Bills coach Sean McDermott loves." — Marcel Louis-Jacques

NFL.com

Grade: A

Analysis: "The Bills traded their first-round pick to Minnesota in the deal for receiver Stefon Diggs, so it was not a surprise that they used their second-round pick on a defender. Epenesa's consistency has been questioned by scouts, which helps explain why he was not a first-round pick despite some excellent games. He'll be a solid, if not spectacular, strong-side end — a spot where they needed some depth." — Chad Reuter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Take Ojemudia In Third Round

Denver takes an Iowa player in the draft for the third consecutive year.

John Bohnenkamp

Epenesa Goes To Bills In Second Round

Former Iowa defensive end selected by Buffalo with the 54th overall pick.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Ready To Get To Work With Buccaneers

Former Iowa offensive tackle prepares to protect Brady on Tampa Bay offensive line.

John Bohnenkamp

Day 2: Where Will Epenesa Go?

Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa didn't go in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. A look at possible landing spots in Day 2.

John Bohnenkamp

Pick Of Wirfs Leads To Good Grades

National analysts give high marks to Tampa Bay after selection of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: The Microscope On Epenesa Misses The Bigger Picture

Iowa defensive end didn't have the best performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his coach says that shouldn't matter.

John Bohnenkamp

by

John Bohnenkamp

Instant Reaction: Wirfs Slips A Bit, Epenesa Has To Wait

It was a good-and-bad night for the Hawkeyes in the first round of the NFL draft. Tristan Wirfs went to Tampa Bay, while A.J. Epenesa slides out of the first night.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Headed To Tampa Bay

Iowa offensive tackle taken by Buccaneers at No. 13 in Thursday's NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp

NFL Draft Live Blog: Hawkeyes On The Board

Wirfs expected to go early in the first round, Epenesa is a possibility.

John Bohnenkamp

Oddsmakers Have High Opinion Of Wirfs

A look at some of the prop bets for the NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp