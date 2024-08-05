Hawkeye Athletics Week in Review 7/27-8/4
IOWA CITY, Iowa - A pair of Iowa junior specialists earned preseason recognition for postseason honors at their respective positions. Kicker Drew Stevens has been named to the 2024 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List, and Luke Elkin has been named to the 2024 preseason Mannelly Award Watch List, which recognizes the most outstanding long snapper in Division I football.
Stevens (6-foot, 205-pounds) was a semifinalist for the award in 2022 and 2023. He is the third Hawkeye to be a two-time Groza Award semifinalist; Nate Kaeding won the award in 2002 and was a finalist in 2003, while Mike Meyer was a semifinalist in 2011 and 2012.
Iowa has had a Groza Award semifinalist four of the last five seasons: Keith Duncan (2019), Caleb Shudak (2021) and Stevens (2022 and 2023).
A native of North Augusta, South Carolina, Stevens has converted 34-of-44 field goals and 43-of-44 PATs. Stevens’ 145 career points rank 22nd in school history heading into his junior season, and his 54-yard field goal against Northwestern as freshman ties for the seventh longest in program history.
Elkin (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) has been Iowa’s long snapper the past three seasons. He earned the team’s Next Man In Award (special teams) as a freshman, Hayden Fry Award as a sophomore and Coaches Appreciation Award last season as a junior.
Elkin snapped for punter Tory Taylor, the Ray Guy Award recipient and consensus All-American in 2023, as well as placekicker Drew Stevens, a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist. He is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Stevens, Elkin and the Hawkeyes kickoff the season against Illinois State on Aug. 31 inside a sold-out Kinnick Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. (CT).
HAWKEYES ON 2024 WATCH LISTS
* Sebastian Castro – Bronko Nagurski Trophy (D-POY) // Jim Thorpe Award (DB)
* Jay Higgins — Bronko Nagurski Trophy (D-POY) // Wuerffel Award (community service)
* Nick Jackson — Bronko Nagurski Trophy (D-POY)
* Logan Jones – Outland Trophy (OL)
* Drew Stevens – Lou Groza Award (PK)
Honoring Perry Principal Marburger
Pioneer continues that commitment to support everyday heroes as the title sponsor of the “Heroes Game” between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall. The 14th annual matchup between the Big Ten Conference rivals will kick off at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
In a change of tradition, instead of asking fans to nominate their local hero over the next few months, Pioneer and the University of Iowa have already selected Dan Marburger, the former Principal of Perry High School, as this year’s Iowa Hero. Marburger was killed at work in January.
“Dan absolutely loved this part of Hawkeye Football” said Elizabeth Marburger, Dan’s wife. “I am not sure we could find too many things he didn’t love about Iowa Football. He was an avid fan his whole life. We would love to represent him on November 29.”
“We are honored to recognize local heroes through the Pioneer Heroes Game,” said Todd Frazier, VP, U.S. Marketing, Corteva Agriscience. “It is one small way we can express our sincere gratitude for local heroes and the impact they have in our communities.”
B1G Hoops Tournament Sites Announced
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, with future events headed to United Center in Chicago, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The lineup will bring the conference's premier basketball events to fans in all three time zones across the new Big Ten landscape over the next four seasons.
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:
- March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
- March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
- March 3-7, 2027 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
- March 1-5, 2028 – Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:
- March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
- March 11-15, 2026 – United Center (Chicago)
- March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
- March 8-12, 2028 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Paternostro Added to Track & Field Staff
Iowa track and field hired Steve Paternostro as Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Operations. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Joey Woody.
Paternostro will serve as the program’s travel coordinator, facilitate day-to-day operations of the team and act as a liaison to external staff.
Paternostro joins the staff after spending nearly three years as the director of recruiting for track and cross country at Ottawa University in Kansas. In addition to his recruiting responsibilities, he assisted with logistics and operations for the program.
Before heading to Ottawa University, Paternostro was the director of admission for engineering and technology at Trine University.
Verbeek Named to UWW Hall
Iowa assistant women’s wrestling coach Tonya Verbeek was named to the 2024 United World Wrestling Hall of Fame class.Verbeek has nearly two decades of experience competing for and coaching the Canadian National Team.
As a competitor, Verbeek attended three Olympics competing at 55 kg and finished on the podium in all three. In 2004 she became the first woman to win a wrestling medal for Canada, taking silver in Athens. In 2008 she left Beijing with a bronze medal, and in London in 2012, she earned her second silver medal.
The Grimsby, Ontario, native was an 11-time Canadian National Champion. At the World Wrestling Championships, she earned bronze in 2005 and 2009 and silver in 2011. She finished second in 2003 and 2011 at the Pan-American Games and third in 2007. At the 2010 Commonwealth Games, she finished second at 59 kg.