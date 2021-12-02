Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    If Hawkeyes Reach Rose Bowl, Travel with HN
    Publish date:

    If Hawkeyes Reach Rose Bowl, Travel with HN

    Keep Up to Date with Details on Packages Available
    Author:

    The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

    Keep Up to Date with Details on Packages Available

    A win in Saturday night's Big Ten Championship game would send Iowa Football to the Rose Bowl. If the Hawkeyes knock off Michigan, travel with Hawkeye Nation to the Grandaddy of them all! 

    Demand for flights and accommodations in Pasadena will be high. Beat the rush by letting HN take the worry out of you trip. 

    Sign up HERE for the latest details and various travel packages available. 

    And...Let's Go Hawks! 

    Read More

    Rose Bowl
    Football

    If Hawkeyes Reach Rose Bowl, Travel with HN

    1 minute ago
    137A3692
    Basketball

    Video & Transcript: Iowa Basketball 12-1-21

    23 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark
    Basketball

    HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball 12-1-21

    Dec 1, 2021
    tyler-linderbaum
    Football

    Tyler Linderbaum B1G O-Lineman of Year

    Dec 1, 2021
    Michigan Stormtrooper
    Football

    Preview, Prediction: B1G Championship Game

    Dec 1, 2021
    Tom Brands
    Wrestling

    HN TV: Iowa Wrestling Interviews 11-30-21

    Nov 30, 2021
    Kirk Ferentz
    Football

    Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz 11-30-21

    Nov 30, 2021
    Deuce Hogan HN
    Football

    Deuce Hogan Enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 30, 2021