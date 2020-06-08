HawkeyeMaven
Advocacy Committee Of Former Iowa Players Will Be Formed

John Bohnenkamp

Kirk Ferentz has spent the weekend reaching out to former players who have made allegations of racial disparities within the Iowa football program.

But the Hawkeyes' head coach wants to hear more.

Ferentz said during a Sunday video conference with the media that an advocacy group made up of former players will be formed to help identify problems within the culture of the program.

"That’s an opportunity we’ve missed," Ferentz said. "We plan to start that and shape that moving forward."

The exact make-up of the committee hasn't been determined — Ferentz said he came up with the idea on Friday night while talking to former players.

But he said NFL veteran and former Hawkeye Mike Daniels would chair the committee.

“He wants to be one voice, but he’s got a loud voice, one that I appreciate," Ferentz said.

Ferentz said other players have expressed interest.

"Mike suggested a couple of players, which is great," Ferentz said. "And I've had players, people, reach out to me — I don't know if it's word of mouth or whatever. A couple of guys have reached out, which I appreciate. There will be somebody, or a couple of somebodies, maybe from the (athletic) department on it who aren't football coaches or players. It's strictly in the formative stages.

"We have work to do. Mike and the other players will give us some guidance on that." 

Ferentz said he appreciated the candor of his former players he spoke to over the weekend.

"Again, if I had one major takeaway from this weekend, it would be the value of reaching out to other players who have played in the program, cared about the program, but are removed from the program," he said. "I think they feel more free to speak candidly. That’s probably my No. 1 takeaway from this.

"The objective, again, is to make this a better environment."

Comments

