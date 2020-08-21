With No Big Ten Season, Who Should Iowa Fans Follow?

It's going to be a while before we see a Big Ten football game.

The conference isn't going to be playing in the fall, a decision made by the league's presidents and chancellors and reaffirmed by commissioner Kevin Warren on Wednesday.

The Big 12, SEC and ACC will be playing (at least for now), so there may still be college football to watch.

Should Iowa fans find a new team to root for in the next few months?

ESPN came up with an answer earlier this week.

For the Hawkeyes, the perfect pairing was Auburn.

The qualities between the two, according to ESPN, are, "Love life on the plains, scary birds, feeling dependable yet dangerous."

The analysis:

"You both understand the unpredictability of football season. You could win eight games with some close losses, or mess around and win 12 and crush the dreams of a national title contender. You have the experience and temperament to jump on this train."

One interesting pairing: Nebraska and Iowa State, a match of former Big 12 rivals.

The similarities: "Corn is life. Dislike authority. Proud Midwesterners."

The analysis:

"The Cyclones might be old conferencemates, but you owned them. Now they've got a solid team with one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Brock Purdy. Wouldn't it be fun to root for the Clones against Texas and Oklahoma?"

Among the other pairings — Illinois with South Carolina, Minnesota with Missouri, Rutgers with Alabama, Ohio State with Georgia and Penn State with Notre Dame.