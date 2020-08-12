HawkeyeMaven
Hawkeyes React To Big Ten Decision

Adam Hensley

It's official — there will be no Big Ten sports this fall, meaning football and others are postponed.

While there's still the possibility of a spring season for football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball, no one has any answers at this time.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors Morton Schapiro said in a release.

The Big Ten is the first of the Power Five conferences to postpone its fall slate of competition across all sports.

Iowa football's modified schedule came out just days ago, and the Hawkeyes were set to open their season on Sept. 5 against Maryland.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren added in the release. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

The Big Ten said that it would continue to work with medical experts and other authorities to gather more information and come up with the best possible decisions, but current and former Hawkeye football players weren't happy with the news of a postponed season.

A look at some of the reaction on social media:

For additional content, follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.

