Four Hawkeyes Honored On Senior Bowl Top 250

Four Iowa football players were honored on the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 list released Thursday.

Kicker Keith Duncan, offensive linemen Coy Cronk and Alaric Jackson, and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette were named to the list.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team honors and two second-team selections. Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, and his total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan made three or more field goals in five games, with four in wins over Iowa State and Purdue.

Duncan was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Cronk was an offseason transfer from Indiana, where he started 40 games in four seasons.

Jackson started at left tackle in 10 games last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He missed three games to injury. Jackson, a Detroit, Michigan, native, was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer and was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, while ranking second on the team in receptions. Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season.

In Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game. He won the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette earlier was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports.