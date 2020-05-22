Analysis: Heflin Brings Experience To Iowa Defensive Line

The addition of Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin will give a boost to Iowa's defensive line.

Heflin, a graduate transfer who announced his transfer on Thursday, gives the Hawkeyes an immediate boost at the position.

It’s arguably the biggest addition to the upcoming roster, including the 2020 freshman class, given his experience.

Based off his resume and skill set, the 6-4, 319-pound Heflin is a plug-and-play starter on Phil Parker’s defense.

The numbers back up his success – 31 tackles last season, with three sacks, 8.5 stops for a loss, and three forced fumbles. He was force on the interior, filling gaps and finding his way into the backfield.

Heflin was a first-team All-MAC selection by Pro Football Focus.

“Heflin led all MAC interior defenders in run tackles for no gain or less, but he wasn’t just a run-stuffing, one-dimensional player,” writes PFF’s Ben Linsey. “The big man showed some pass-rushing ability, as well. Heflin was one of only two interior defenders in the entire country with 200 or more pass-rushing snaps and a pressure rate of 15% or higher.”

PFF also named him an All-American honorable mention, and Heflin was also Northern Illinois’ Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, Iowa’s run defense was solid. The Hawkeyes allowed an average of 112.5 rushing yards per game (fourth in the Big Ten) and 3.5 yards per carry (sixth in the Big Ten). Iowa’s run defense statistics all ranked in the top half of the conference, but there’s room to improve and spots to fill on the line.

The Hawkeyes will be without both of their starting tackles from last year. Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore both graduated. Reiff proved to be a reliable starter last season, with 30 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack in nine games, but Lattimore’s departure is another story.

Lattimore appeared in 24 games over the past two seasons. He was Iowa’s top interior lineman last season, totaling 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

With both Lattimore and Reiff out out, the Hawkeyes look to Heflin, Dayvion Nixon, and Austin Schulte for help on the interior. Nixon will likely be the starter opposite Heflin, as he played in all 13 games last season for Iowa. He tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and defended a pass in 2019.

Considering the two starting tackles graduated and defensive end A.J. Epenesa being selected in the NFL Draft, help on the defensive line was a glaring hole for the Hawkeyes. Heflin fills that need immediately.